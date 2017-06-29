FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces successful bid for assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 29, 2017 / 11:56 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-China Vanke Co announces successful bid for assets of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corp

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 30 (Reuters) - China Vanke Co Limited

* Successful Bid For Certain Assets Of Guangdong International Trust Investment Corporation

* Aggregate consideration for acquisition is approximately rmb55.1 billion

* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% equity interest in guangdong trust real estate development corporation

* Guangzhou Wanxi Real Estate Co won bid for acquisition of 100% interest of guangdong international trust in its guangzhou real estate branch Source text : (bit.ly/2u4CjdZ) Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.