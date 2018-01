Jan 10 (Reuters) - China Wuyi Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SET UP PROPERTY UNIT WITH REGISTERED CAPITAL OF 600 MILLION YUAN ($92.25 million)

* SAYS UNITS PLAN TO INVEST IN TWO CONSTRUCTION MATERIALS PRODUCTION PROJECTS IN KENYA Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2CXXNRb Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5040 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)