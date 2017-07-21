BRIEF-China XD Plastics announces signing of investment agreements

July 21 (Reuters) - China XD Plastics Co Ltd:

* China XD Plastics Co - signing of investment agreements between its subsidiary and management committee of harbin economic

* China XD Plastics Co Ltd says investment agreements for 300,000 metric tons of biological composite materials

* China XD Plastics Co Ltd - total capital expenditures for company from project will be rmb 4.15 billion (estimated to be US$ 614 million)

* China XD Plastics Co - investment agreements also for industrial project for upgrading existing equipment for 100,000 metric tons of engineering plastics

* China XD Plastics-project for upgrading existing equipment for 100,000 metric tons of engineering plastics expected to be completed by end of June 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: