FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
UK consumer spending sees longest decline since 2013
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto Manufacturing
June 22, 2017 / 10:11 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 22 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd:

* China Yuchai announces two large international bus engine orders

* China Yuchai International Ltd - GYMCL received an initial order for 2,000 of its yc6g260n heavy-duty natural gas engines

* China Yuchai says engines produced by its main operating subsidiary, have won new orders for supply of bus engines to Myanmar and Saudi Arabia

* China Yuchai International Ltd - GYMCL also won an order for supply of 600 YC6MK engines to equip Ankai a9 high-end buses for Saudi Arabian market

* China Yuchai International Ltd - by its main operating subsidiary, GYMCl have won new orders for supply of bus engines to Myanmar and Saudi Arabia

* China Yuchai International Ltd - further 1000 engines are expected to be ordered during second phase of upgrade Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.