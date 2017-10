Aug 10 (Reuters) - China Yuchai International Ltd

* China Yuchai International announces unaudited second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share RMB 3.23

* Q2 revenue rose 11.7 percent to RMB 4.1 billion

* China Yuchai International Ltd qtrly total number of engines sold was 90,638 units compared with 87,791 units in Q2 of 2016