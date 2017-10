Sept 29 (Reuters) - China Zhengtong Auto Services Holdings Ltd:

* Co and Xiamen International Financial Technology proposed to form a joint venture co

* Joint venture co Shenzhen Zhengyuan Automobile Technology Co to have registered capital of RMB500 million

* Co to become controlling shareholder of zhengyuan technology co with 80 percent shareholdings, post formation of JV