BRIEF-ChinaNet Online Announces Joint Venture For Blockchain Technology Development

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Chinanet Online Holdings Inc:

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS ANNOUNCES NEW JOINT VENTURE FOR BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT

* CHINANET ONLINE - ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH WUXI JINGTUM NETWORK TECHNOLOGY, FORD TREE BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY TO ESTABLISH NEW JV CO

* CHINANET ONLINE HOLDINGS INC - CO WILL ACT AS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER LEADING ALL ASPECTS OF JV PROJECT​

* CHINANET ONLINE - ‍NEW JV WILL BE REGISTERED IN TERRITORY OF PEOPLE'S REPUBLIC OF CHINA; TO BE ESTABLISHED IN EARLY FEB