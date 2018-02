BRIEF-Chinese Estates Holdings Posts FY Profit Attributable Of HK$3.71 Bln‍​

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd:

* FY REVENUE HK$1.52 BILLION VERSUS HK$3.75 BILLION ‍​

* FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$3.71 BILLION VERSUS HK$6.36 BLN‍​ A YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES FINAL DIVIDEND OF HK 10 CENTS PER SHARE ‍​

* DURING THE YEAR, THE GROUP ACQUIRED 857.5 MILLION SHARES OF CHINA EVERGRANDE FOR A TOTAL OF HK$13.18 BLN‍​

* WHEN SHARE PRICE OF CHINA EVERGRANDE AT ‘SATISFACTORY’ LEVEL, CO MAY REALISE PART OF LISTED EQUITY INVESTMENTS IN CHINA EVERGRANDE

* SUBJECT TO THE BUSINESS , FINANCIAL AND CASHFLOW OF GROUP, BOARD MAY FURTHER CONSIDER DECLARATION OF DIVIDENDS‍​