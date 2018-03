March 8 (Reuters) - Chinook Energy Inc:

* ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS

* QTRLY NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS PRODUCTION 551 BOE/D VERSUS 613 BOE/D

* QTRLY AFFO $‍0.01​

* QTRLY PETROLEUM & NATURAL GAS REVENUES, NET OF ROYALTIES $4.5 MILLION VERSUS $10.6 MLN‍​