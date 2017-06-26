FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a month ago
BRIEF-Chiome Bioscience says receipt of formal notification associated with option license agreements of LIV-1205 and LIV-2008b
June 26, 2017 / 6:50 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Chiome Bioscience says receipt of formal notification associated with option license agreements of LIV-1205 and LIV-2008b

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Chiome Bioscience Inc

* Says co receives two formal notifications from ADC Therapeutics SA in respect of LIV-1205 and LIV-2008b

* In regard to LIV-1205, co grants ADC Therapeutics SA exclusive rights of development, manufacture and sales of LIV-1205 Antibody Drug Conjugate (ADC)

* Says co will receive an undisclosed up-front payment following execution of the definitive license agreement for LIV-1205

* In regard to LIV-2008b, ADC Therapeutics has advised it will not exercise the option to develop an ADC and co will continue to make efforts to develop and outlicense thereafter

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/6qZykA

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

