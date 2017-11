Nov 29 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE BEGINS SEARCH FOR NEW CEO

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - ‍BOARD HAS RETAINED SERVICES OF LEADING EXECUTIVE RECRUITMENT FIRM SPENCER STUART TO ASSIST IN SEARCH FOR A NEW CEO​

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL - BOARD FORMED SEARCH COMMITTEE COMPRISED OF DIRECTORS ROBIN HICKENLOOPER & ALI NAMVAR, AND STEVE ELLS, TO IDENTIFY NEW LEADER

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - ‍CURRENT CHAIRMAN, CEO AND FOUNDER STEVE ELLS TO BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN​