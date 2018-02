Feb 13 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* ‍BOARD HAS APPOINTED BRIAN NICCOL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND A MEMBER OF BOARD, EFFECTIVE MARCH 5, 2018​

* ‍NICCOL MOST RECENTLY SERVED AS CEO OF YUM! BRANDS’ TACO BELL DIVISION​

