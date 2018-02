BRIEF-Chipotle Says Will Reinvest More Than One-Third Of Savings From Tax Law Into Its Employees​

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc:

* CHIPOTLE ANNOUNCES BONUSES, NEW TRAINING PROGRAMS AND EXPANDED PARENTAL LEAVE FOR EMPLOYEES

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - WILL REINVEST MORE THAN ONE-THIRD OF ITS ANTICIPATED SAVINGS FROM TAX LAW CHANGES INTO ITS EMPLOYEES​

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - ‍QUALIFIED HOURLY AND SALARIED RESTAURANT EMPLOYEES WILL RECEIVE A SPECIAL ONE-TIME CASH BONUS OF UP TO $1,000​

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - ‍QUALIFIED STAFF EMPLOYEES WILL RECEIVE A ONE-TIME STOCK GRANT.​

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - ‍ADDITIONAL PAID PARENTAL LEAVE COVERAGE FOR EVERYONE FROM HOURLY MANAGERS TO SALARIED EMPLOYEES​

* CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC - ‍HAS ADDED LIFE INSURANCE AND SHORT-TERM DISABILITY INSURANCE COVERAGE FOR HOURLY RESTAURANT MANAGERS​

* CHIPOTLE - ‍ENHANCEMENTS RESULTING FROM SAVINGS DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; NEW BENEFITS HAVE ALREADY BEGUN ROLLING OUT TO CHIPOTLE EMPLOYEES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: