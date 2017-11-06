FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Choice Hotels International Q3 earnings per share $0.84
Sections
Featured
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
Paradise papers
EU to discuss tax havens blacklist
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
BUSINESS
UK retailers suffer worst October since 2008: BRC
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
environment
U.N. warns on heat as climate talks hear pleas for action
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Products & Retail News
November 6, 2017 / 1:41 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

BRIEF-Choice Hotels International Q3 earnings per share $0.84

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc:

* Choice Hotels International reports third quarter financial results

* Sees Q4 2017 adjusted earnings per share $0.60 to $0.62

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted earnings per share $2.84 to $2.88

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.95

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Choice Hotels International Inc - ‍adjusted EBITDA for full-year 2017 is expected to range between $294 million and $298 million​

* Choice Hotels International Inc says ‍revpar is expected to increase between 1 percent and 3 percent for q4​

* Choice Hotels International - ‍revpar is expected to range between 2 percent and 3 percent for full-year 2017​

* Choice Hotels International - qtrly total revenues $295.1 million versus $267.6 mln‍​‍​

* Q3 revenue view $284.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.