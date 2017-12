BRIEF-Choice Hotels To Acquire Woodspring Suites Brand And Franchise Business For About $231 Mln

Dec 18 (Reuters) - Choice Hotels International Inc:

* CHOICE HOTELS TO ACQUIRE WOODSPRING SUITES BRAND AND FRANCHISE BUSINESS

* CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC - DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $231 MILLION, SUBJECT TO CUSTOMARY ADJUSTMENTS

* CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC - PLANS TO ACQUIRE WOODSPRING HOTEL BRANDS, INCLUDING FRANCHISE OPERATIONS, MARKETING AND DEVELOPMENT

* CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC - ACQUISITION WILL BE FUNDED BY CASH

* CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL - DEAL EXPECTED TO BE ACCRETIVE TO FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE IN 2018, EXCLUDING ONE-TIME TRANSACTION AND INTEGRATION COSTS

* CHOICE HOTELS - FOR U.S. TAX PURPOSES, TRANSACTION CONSTITUTES AN ASSET SALE, AND CO EXPECTS TO AMORTIZE ACQUIRED ASSETS

* CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL INC - WOODSPRING HOTELS HOLDINGS LLC WILL BE RENAMED AND RETAIN ITS HOTEL MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS