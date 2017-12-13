FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co Partners With JCB India Ltd
December 13, 2017 / 9:48 AM / a day ago

BRIEF-Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Co Partners With JCB India Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd:

* SAYS INKS STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JCB INDIA LTD

* SAYS TO FINANCE JCB‘S ENTIRE RANGE OF CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT AND MACHINERY Source text: [Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Limited (Chola), the financial services arm of the Murugappa Group, today announced a strategic partnership with JCB India Ltd, a leading manufacturer of earthmoving and construction equipment in the country. As part of the agreement, Chola will commence financing of JCB’s entire range of construction equipment and machinery and will customize its products and offerings to suit the needs of JCB’s customers.] Further company coverage:

