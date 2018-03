March 9 (Reuters) - Chongqing Changan Automobile Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SOLD 152,526 VEHICLES IN FEB VERSUS 225,751 VEHICLES YEAR AGO

* SAYS IT SOLD 389,308 VEHICLES IN JAN-FEB VERSUS 516,860 VEHICLES YEAR AGO Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2txiH6l Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)