Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chongqing Dima Industry Co Ltd :

* SAYS 885.7 MILLION SHARES HELD BY BIGGEST SHAREHOLDER, REPRESENTING 36.6 PERCENT OF TOTAL ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL, HAVE BEEN FROZEN BY COURT FOR THREE YEARS FROM JAN 10 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qWr1v6 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)