BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says creditors voted for reorganisation plan

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd :
* Reorganisation plan was passed by secured creditors group by voting
* Reorganisation plan was passed by ordinary creditors group by voting
* Staff creditors group reviewed and approved reorganisation plan on Nov 16
* Amount of secured creditors claims RMB9.61 billion, ordinary creditors claims RMB27.54 billion, staff creditors claims RMB123.1 million
* Administrator will submit reorganisation plan to FIPCC for approval in accordance with laws
* If reorganisation plan not approved by court, co at risk of being declared bankrupt and of bankruptcy liquidation
* In case co is declared bankrupt, A shares of co will be delisted