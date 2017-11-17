FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says creditors voted for reorganisation plan
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
commentary
Northern Ireland is Brexit’s Gordian knot
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
pictures
Bullets and burns - injured Rohingya refugees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
November 17, 2017 / 3:14 PM / Updated 21 hours ago

BRIEF-Chongqing Iron & Steel says creditors voted for reorganisation plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd :

* Reorganisation plan was passed by secured creditors group by voting​

* Reorganisation plan was passed by ordinary creditors group by voting​

* Staff creditors group reviewed and approved reorganisation plan on Nov 16

* Amount of secured creditors claims RMB9.61 billion, ordinary creditors claims RMB27.54 billion, staff creditors claims RMB123.1 million

* Administrator will submit reorganisation plan to FIPCC for approval in accordance with laws​

* If reorganisation plan not approved by court, co at risk of being declared bankrupt and of bankruptcy liquidation​

* In case co is declared bankrupt, A shares of co will be delisted​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.