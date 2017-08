July 24 (Reuters) - Chongqing Iron & Steel Co Ltd

* Announcement of administrator in relation to progress of reorganisation of Chongqing Iron & Steel Co

* Administrator has initiated reporting, registration & investigation of creditor's rights

* "Deadline for reporting creditor's rights is 11 August 2017"

* Upon review, administrator preliminarily confirmed 233 claims of creditor's rights with a total amount of RMB4.12 billion