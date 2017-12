Dec 1(Reuters) - Chongqing Lummy Pharmaceutical Co Ltd

* Says it plans to invest 249 million yuan to set up limited partnership with partners

* Says limited partnership’s size will be no more than 1 billion yuan

* Says the limited partnership will mainly invest in medicine industry related property and equity of non-listed company

