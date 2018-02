Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SOLD 41,167 VEHICLES IN JAN, UP 1.2 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS UNIT RECEIVES SUPPORTING FUND OF 467 MILLION YUAN ($73.87 million) Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2ERDVOk; bit.ly/2nI4kqw Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3220 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)