March 9 (Reuters) - Chongqing Sokon Industry Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT SOLD 31,075 VEHICLES IN FEB, DOWN 14.4 PERCENT Y/Y

* SAYS UNIT PLANS TO BUY 86.4 PERCENT STAKE IN AUTO PART MAKER FOR 639.7 MILLION YUAN ($101.05 million)

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BOOST UNIT SF MOTORS INC'S CAPITAL BY $30 MILLION Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2FuHNnV; bit.ly/2oZIePO; bit.ly/2ttEvzP Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3303 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)