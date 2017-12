Dec 18 (Reuters) - Chordate Medical Holding Publ Ab :

* CHORDATE AND NANOS MEDICAL SIGNS A LETTER OF INTENT FOR A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT REGARDING CHINA

* ‍ASSESSMENT IS THAT A FINAL AGREEMENT WILL BE CONCLUDED BEFORE END OF Q1 OF 2018

* ‍ASSESSMENT IS THAT SALES CAN COMMENCE WITHIN 2-3 YEARS​

* - ‍NANOS MEDICAL WILL OWN 67 PERCENT AFTER INVESTING MUSD 1.5 IN JOINT VENTURE, WHILE CHORDATE FOR ITS 33 PERCENT STAKE ADDS LICENSE​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)