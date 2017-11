BRIEF-Chorus Aviation announces Q3 net income $0.64/basic share​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Chorus Aviation Inc:

* Chorus Aviation announces solid third quarter 2017 earnings and grows regional aircraft leasing

* Q3 adjusted net income $0.39 per basic share‍​

* Q3 net income $0.64 per basic share​

* Q3 earnings per share view c$0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Quarterly operating revenue $344.6 million versus $331.1 million

* Q3 revenue view C$353.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says billable block hours for 2017 expected to be 358,000-363,000 hours based on 117 covered aircraft as at Dec. 31, 2017