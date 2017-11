Nov 27 (Reuters) - THL Credit Inc:

* CHRIS FLYNN NAMED SOLE CEO OF THL CREDIT

* THL CREDIT INC - ‍SAM TILLINGHAST WILL RESIGN AS CO-CEO OF THL CREDIT EFFECTIVE NOV 30​

* THL CREDIT INC - ‍CHRISTOPHER FLYNN NAMED CEO OF TCRD, THL CREDIT EFFECTIVE NOV 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: