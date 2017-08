July 26 (Reuters) - CHRISTIAN DIOR:

* H1 GROUP'S SHARE OF NET PROFIT WAS 2,119 MILLION EUROS, UP 24%.

* IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017, RECORDED REVENUE OF 20.7 BILLION EUROS, UP 15% AT ACTUAL EXCHANGE RATES

* DECIDED ON PAYMENT, ON DECEMBER 7, 2017, OF AN INTERIM CASH DIVIDEND OF A GROSS AMOUNT OF 1.60 EUROS PER SHARE

* PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS EUR 3.74 BILLION VERSUS EUR 3.01 BILLION FOR PERIOD JAN. 1, 2016 - JUNE 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)