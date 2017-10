Oct 27 (Reuters) - Chuang’s China Investments Ltd :

* ‍Expects to record an increase in profit attributable to equity holders of company for HY​

* Sees HY ‍profit attributable to equity holders of company ranging from about HK$93 million to HK$103 million​

* Expected HY result due ‍to increase in fair value gain of investment properties​