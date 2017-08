June 22 (Reuters) - Chuang's China Investments Ltd :

* Announces petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited

* Chinaculture.com Limited issued a petition against CNT Group Limited and Prime Surplus Limited

* Petition claims affairs of CNT are being or have been conducted in an unfairly prejudicial manner

* Petitioner's grounds include lack of proper valuation of business and assets involved in spin-off