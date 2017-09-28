FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore's DBS bank
#Financials
September 28, 2017 / 10:27 AM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore's DBS bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb announces distribution agreement with Singapore’s DBS bank

* Chubb Ltd says entered into a 15-year distribution agreement with DBS bank, largest banking group in southeast asia

* Chubb Ltd - ‍Chubb will distribute general insurance products on an exclusive or preferred basis through multiple DBS banking channels​

* Chubb Ltd - ‍partnership covers five markets in Asia - Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Indonesia and China​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

