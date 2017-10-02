FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chubb provides net insurance and net reinsurance loss estimates for Hurricane Maria & Mexican earthquakes
#Financials
October 2, 2017 / 12:18 PM / 17 days ago

BRIEF-Chubb provides net insurance and net reinsurance loss estimates for Hurricane Maria & Mexican earthquakes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* Chubb estimates maximum net insurance and net reinsurance losses for Hurricane Maria of $220 million pre-tax, or approximately $200 million after tax; net loss estimate for Mexican earthquakes is $25 million pre-tax, or approximately $24 million after tax

* Chubb - ‍natural catastrophe net insured losses in q3, other than those previously announced for Harvey, Irma, estimated at about $107 million pre-tax​

* Chubb - ‍natural catastrophe net insured losses in q3, other than those previously announced for Harvey, Irma, estimated at about $86 million after tax​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

