2 months ago
BRIEF-Chubb raises terrorism, political violence and war insurance capacity ‍to $150 mln ​
#Financials
June 12, 2017 / 10:43 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Chubb raises terrorism, political violence and war insurance capacity ‍to $150 mln ​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 12 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd

* ‍Will offer increased insurance capacity of up to us$150m/ eur 150m (previously us$100m/ eur 100m) for terrorism, political violence and war risks

* New increased capacity will be available to brokers and their clients internationally and is designed to meet the needs of large, multinational businesses with growing global exposures

* Has increased its terrorism and political violence capacity per account by 300 pct in the last two years​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

