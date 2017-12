Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd:

* CHUGAI PHARMACEUTICAL LOOKS TO INVEST SOME 25 BILLION YEN INTO A SINGAPORE RESEARCH CENTER FOR BIOPHARMACEUTICALS BY 2021 - NIKKEI