Jan 22(Reuters) - Chuo Malleable Iron Co Ltd

* Says it will offer an off-floor distribution of 275,000 shares of its stock at the price of 632 yen per share, on the Nagoya Stock Exchange on Jan. 23

* Says the limitation for purchase of the distribution is up to 3,000 shares for each customer

