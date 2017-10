Oct 18(Reuters) - Chuou International Group Co Ltd

* Says it plans to issue 234,704 new shares to shareholders, at the price of 390 yen per share, to raise 91.5 million yen in total

* Says subscription period from Nov. 24 to Dec. 8 and payment date on Dec. 15

* Proceeds will be used as operation fund

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/JdJtgQ

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)