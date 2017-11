Nov 29 (Reuters) - Churchill Downs Inc:

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INCORPORATED ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SELL BIG FISH GAMES, INC. TO ARISTOCRAT TECHNOLOGIES, INC. FOR US$990 MILLION

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - DEAL FOR US$990 MILLION

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - ‍SALE HAS BEEN APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CDI​

* CHURCHILL DOWNS INC - ‍CDI BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPROVED UP TO $500 MILLION OF SHARE REPURCHASES FROM PROCEEDS OF BIG FISH SALE​