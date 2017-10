Oct 25 (Reuters) - Chuying Agro-Pastoral Group Co Ltd

* Says 9-month net profit down 8.2 percent y/y at 648.5 million yuan ($97.62 million)

* Says six units plan to invest a combined 1.45 billion yuan in Shenzhen firm

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2i456dt; bit.ly/2y31pQc

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6430 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)