BRIEF-Chuy's Holdings Q2 earnings per share $0.31

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Chuy's Holdings Inc
* Chuy's Holdings, Inc. announces second quarter 2017 financial results
* Q2 earnings per share $0.31
* Q2 revenue $94.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $95.6 million
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.31 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $1.04 to $1.08
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales growth of negative 1.5% to positive 0.5%
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales growth of negative 1.5% to positive 0.5%
* Chuy's Holdings Inc sees 2017 net capital expenditures (net of tenant improvement allowances) of $36.0 million to $41.0 million