3 days ago
BRIEF-CI Financial to buy Sentry Investments
#Mergers & Acquisitons - Americas
August 10, 2017 / 12:33 PM / 3 days ago

BRIEF-CI Financial to buy Sentry Investments

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - CI Financial Corp

* CI Financial acquires leading independent canadian investment firm Sentry Investments

* CI Financial Corp - deal for ‍total of $780 million​

* CI Financial - CI will acquire sentry and its subsidiary Sentry Investments Inc in a deal for $230 million payable in cash and balance in CI shares​

* CI Financial Corp - ‍transaction will increase CI's assets under management by 16 pct to approximately $140 billion, from $120.4 billion at July 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

