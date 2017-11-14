FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-CI Medical announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on Dec. 18
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 14, 2017 / 10:04 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-CI Medical announces IPO on TSE JASDAQ on Dec. 18

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - CI Medical Co Ltd

* Says its stock will begin trading on the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) JASDAQ on Dec. 18, 2017, under the symbol “3540”

* The company will offer a total of 1 million shares

* Says the nominal offering price as of filing date of Registration Statement is 3,210 yen per share with total offering amount will be 3.21 billion yen, and the fixed offering price will be announced at later date Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/U4gdkD Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
