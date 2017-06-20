BRIEF-CIBC announces senior executive changes

June 20 (Reuters) - Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce
* Cibc announces senior executive changes
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - jon hountalas has been named group head, commercial banking and wealth management, canada
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - christina kramer has been named group head, personal and small business banking, canada
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - kevin glass continues as chief finance officer
* Says harry culham continues as group head, capital markets
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - laura dottori-attanasio continues as chief risk officer
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - deepak khandelwal will join cibc in august as group head, client connectivity and innovation
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - brian lee continues as senior vice-president and chief auditor, and an observer on cibc's operating committee
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - david williamson, sevp and group head, retail and business banking, will be leaving cibc in q1 of 2018
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - larry richman to become group head, u.s. Region, and president & ceo, privatebank on after acquisition of privatebancorp
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - in interim, williamson will act as a strategic advisor to dodig and client connectivity and innovation team
* Canadian imperial bank of commerce - steve geist, sevp and group head, wealth management, will be leaving cibc at end of year