FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Ciber, on June 8, co, HTC Global Ventures entered into first amendment to asset purchase agreement
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
WORLD
Spectre of coup, surge in violence haunt Venezuela
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
health
Tiny biotech offers Big Tobacco a solution to the nicotine habit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 9, 2017 / 11:53 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Ciber, on June 8, co, HTC Global Ventures entered into first amendment to asset purchase agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 9 (Reuters) - Ciber Inc

* Ciber - on June 8, co, HTC Global Ventures LLC entered into first amendment to asset purchase agreement - sec filing

* Ciber Inc - amendment increased assumption of certain liabilities of company and reduced cash purchase price from $93.0 million to $90.7 million - sec filing

* Ciber Inc - ‍ closing of asset sale contemplated under asset purchase agreement, as amended, occurred on June 8, 2017​

* Ciber- ‍ proceeds of sale were used in part to pay in full $35.7 million outstanding under dip financing which was terminated upon closing of asset sale​

* Ciber - company is evaluating its options with respect to the sale of the remaining immaterial assets and winddown of the company Source text (bit.ly/2rIvnnL) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.