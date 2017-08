July 13 (Reuters) - CREDIT INDUSTRIEL ET COMMERCIAL SA (CIC) :

* SIGNS AN AGREEMENT WITH INDOSUEZ WEALTH MANAGEMENT TO SELL ITS PRIVATE BANKING ACTIVITIES IN SINGAPORE AND HONG KONG‍​

* REALIZATION PLANNED FOR END OF THE YEAR‍​