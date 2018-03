BRIEF-Cicor Technologies FY Net Result At CHF 6.7 Mln

March 8 (Reuters) - CICOR TECHNOLOGIES LTD:

* FY SALES UP BY 14.4% TO REACH CHF 216.7 MILLION (2016: CHF 189.5 MILLION)

* FY EBIT HAS GROWN BY 259% TO CHF 10.5 MILLION (2016: CHF 2.9 MILLION)

* FY NET RESULT OF CHF 6.7 MILLION OR 3.1% OF SALES WAS POSTED (2016: CHF 0.3 MILLION, 0.1%)

* SEES TO BE ABLE TO PAY DIVIDEND

* TO PROPOSE TAX-FREE DISTRIBUTION FROM CAPITAL CONTRIBUTION RESERVES OF CHF 0.70PER SHARE

* OUTLOOK 2018: CICOR PREDICTS A MODERATE INCREASE IN OPERATING MARGIN BY AROUND 0.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS

* THANKS TO ONGOING MOMENTUM IN ORDER INTAKE, COURSE NOW SET FOR FURTHER SALES GROWTH IN 2018

* THANKS TO ONGOING MOMENTUM IN ORDER INTAKE, COURSE NOW SET FOR FURTHER SALES GROWTH IN 2018

* OUTLOOK 2018: EXPECTS AN AVERAGE SALES GROWTH PERCENTAGE IN MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RANGE