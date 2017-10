BRIEF-CIEL Ltd posts FY EPS of 0.31 rupees‍​

Oct 2 (Reuters) - CIEL Ltd

* FY EPS 0.31 RUPEES‍​

* FY GROUP REVENUE ROSE 9% TO MUR 20.26BN WHILE EBITDA MARGIN REMAINED STABLE AT 14%‍​

* FY NET ASSET VALUE (‘NAV’) OF THE COMPANY STANDS AT MUR 9.37, UP 11 PERCENTAGE POINTS FROM MUR 8.47 IN 2016

* FY PROFIT BEFORE NON-RECURRING ITEMS AND TAX FELL TO 1.490 BILLION MUR FROM 1.635 BILLION MUR‍​

* HEALTHCARE CLUSTER’S FY RESULTS NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY DEPRECIATION OF NIGERIAN NAIRA LEADING TO 138 MILLION RUPEES IMPAIRMENT OF STAKE HELD IN HYGEIA NIGERIA

* HEALTHCARE CLUSTER'S FY RESULTS ALSO NEGATIVELY AFFECTED BY FIRST TIME CONSOLIDATION OF WELLKIN HOSPITAL WITHIN MEDICAL AND SURGICAL CENTRE GROUP SINCE JAN 2017