Sept 22 (Reuters) - CIEL Textile Ltd

* FY GROUP PRE-TAX PROFIT 664.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 861.6 MILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO ‍​

* FY GROUP REVENUE 10.51 BILLION RUPEES VERSUS 10.48 BILLION RUPEES A YEAR AGO ‍​

* ON OPERATIONAL SIDE, MAIN CHALLENGES REMAIN TO TURNAROUND LOSSES INCURRED IN KNITWEAR CLUSTER AND KNITS CLUSTER OPERATIONS IN INDIA