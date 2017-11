Nov 8 (Reuters) - Ciel Textile Ltd

* FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017, GROUP PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 120.7 MILLION RUPEES VERSUS 195.1 MILLION RUPEES

* GROUP REVENUE 3.18 BILLION RUPEES FOR THE QUARTER ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2017‍​ VERSUS 3.03 BILLION RUPEES YEAR AGO Source text (bit.ly/2iDUToD) Further company coverage: