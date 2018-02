Feb 27 (Reuters) - CIFE SA:

* WARNING ON 2017 RESULTS

* 2017 OPERATING RESULTS AND NET RESULTS WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2017 AND DOWN SHARPLY COMPARED TO 2016.

* WILL ANNOUNCE HEAVY LOSS FOR 2017

* DUE TO LOSSES ON BUILDING ACTIVITY, RESCUE PROCEDURE WITH SIX MONTH OBSERVATION PERIOD OPENED FOR SUBSIDIARY SOVEBAT

* WILL NEED TO RECAPITALISE ETPO

* ORDER BOOK AT END 2017 UP 20 PERCENT AT EUR 151 MILLION