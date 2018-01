Jan 12 (Reuters) - Cifi Holdings Group Co Ltd:

* UNIT ENTERED INTO COOPERATION AGREEMENT TO PROPOSE ACQUISITION OF AGGREGATE OF 50% STAKE IN QINGDAO YINSHENGTAI PROPERTY

* DEAL FOR RMB1.52 BILLION

* ‍CHAIRMAN OF QINGDAO YINSHENGTAI PROPERTY CO TO BE NOMINATED BY QINGDAO YINSHENGTAI GROUP & GUARANTORS ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: