FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
BRIEF-Cigna says CMS lifts marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed in Jan
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
House price growth weakest in over four years
Economy
House price growth weakest in over four years
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Markets
In Asian financial markets, fear indicators still send a buy signal
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
Technology
Cyber threats prompt return of radio for ship navigation
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News - Americas
June 16, 2017 / 5:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cigna says CMS lifts marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed in Jan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 16 (Reuters) - Cigna Corp

* Cigna Corp says it received notification from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services that marketing and enrollment sanctions imposed by CMS on Jan 21, have been lifted

* Cigna Corp - Effective immediately, co may resume marketing of its Medicare Advantage-prescription drug and Medicare Part D plans ‍​

* Cigna - Based on final Medicare star ratings for 2018 payment year, expect about 60% of Medicare Advantage customers will be in 4 star or greater plan

* Cigna Corp says co may begin enrolling beneficiaries for its plans with effective dates beginning July 1, 2017‍​ - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2taQVIo) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.